Aibak Polo Cup: Three important matches decided

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Three important matches were decided on the second day of the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 and after a tough contest, teams of Remington Pharma, Remounts and Newage Cables/Master Paints emerged as winners here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan's heroics helped Remington Pharma defeat Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel by 7-7 goals. For Remington Pharma, Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day as he was in sublime form and played outstanding polo and fired in four fantastic goals. His teammate Ahmed Zubair Butt also played well and hammered an impressive hat-trick for Remington Pharma, which had also a handicap advantage.

For Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Nicolas Antinori and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed also displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques and smashed in superb seven and two goals but their efforts proved futile in the end as their side lost the crucial match by a narrow margin of 7-7.

The second match of the day proved a one-sided affair which was comfortably won by Remounts, who overpowered Guard Rice by a huge margin of 11-3.

For Remounts, Raja Temur Nadeem and Sawar Muhammad Naeem did magic with mallet and pony and pumped in fantabulous five goals each while Shehzad scored one goal. Hamza Ejaz and Saqib Khan Khakwani scored two and one goal respectively for Guard Rice, which had a handicap advantage of a half goal.

The third encounter of the day proved a thrilling one, where Newage Cables/Master Paints faced tough resistance from FG/Din Polo team before winning the crucial match by 7-6. Juan Cruz Greguol slammed in sterling six goals while Alman Jalil Azam converted one for Newage Cables/Master Paints while Tomas Marin Moreno scored all the six goals for FG/Din Polo.

Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members and a large number of spectators and families were present one the occasion to witness and enjoy the enthralling matches.