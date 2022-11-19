Aibak Polo Cup: Three matches to be played on Sunday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Three important matches in the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 will be played on Sunday, Nov 20, here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground.

According to Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Secretary of Lahore Polo Club, the first match of the day would be played between Guard Rice and Master Paints Black at 12:30 pm, while the second match will be contested between Salam Polo and Remounts at 1:30 pm and the third match will be competed between Diamond Paints and Platinum Homes at 2:30 pm.

Agha Murtaza said that the enthralling and interesting competitions are going on in the historic Aibak Polo Cup and the interest of the spectators is increasing in the tournament.

He expressed special thanks to the title sponsor Coca-Cola and co-sponsor Century 99 of the Aibak Polo Cup for supporting polo, which is the game of kings and knights.

The Lahore Polo Club Secretary has added that besides the top national players, foreign players and foreign umpires are also the part of this 4-8 goal tournament. "Till now, a very healthy competition has been witnessed among the participating teams and hopefully, those teams that will play well throughout the two weeks, succeed in earning a place in the subsidiary and main finals to be played on Sunday, Nov 27.