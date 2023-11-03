Open Menu

Ailing Djokovic Guts Out Win In Paris As Exhausted Sinner Quits

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) World number one Djokovic is the last of the top four seeds standing at the Paris Masters as he battled past unseeded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, despite a stomach issue, on Thursday.

It was not the routine victory Djokovic enjoyed in his return to action a day earlier against Tomas Etcheverry, as he recovered from a set down to eventually win in two hours 39 minutes.

"I started off well but I ran out of steam. I've been struggling the last couple of days with my stomach and I just didn't feel myself at all," said Djokovic after the match.

"It's hard to have a clear mind when you spent more time on the toilet than on court the last three days," he added.

The Serb took an early break in the first set but surprisingly cracked at 4-2 as his opponent broke back and then went on to win four consecutive games to claim the opener 6-4.

The pair were inseparable in the second set as neither could force a break to gain the advantage, with the encounter rumbling inevitably towards a tiebreaker.

Djokovic showed his steel and composure to level the match with an imperious performance in the tiebreak, claiming it with minimal fuss.

The top seed's experience was in evidence in the fifth game of the decider when he capitalised on some nervous serving from the Dutch 27-year-old to break.

But Griekspoor grittily kept his tournament hopes alive and was rewarded when he broke his opponent's serve at 4-3, with Djokovic sarcastically applauding the Paris crowd afterwards.

This only fired up the Serb and he responded immediately, taking the very next game on the Dutchman's serve to love, before sealing the match with his next service game.

The 36-year-old moves on to face Holger Rune in the quarter-finals on Friday, after the Danish sixth seed brushed aside German Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-3. Rune beat Djokovic in last year's final in Paris.

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner withdrew before his third-round match, blaming a lack of recovery time after finishing his previous match after half-past two in the morning.

"I have to do what I believe is best for my health and body," said Sinner.

