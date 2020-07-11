AIPs ASIA Organizes Workshop On "Sports Photography In Corona Time"

The Asian Sports Press Association (AIPS Asia) organized a "Remote" workshop entitled "Sports Photography in the Time of Corona", with the participation of 336 sports photographers from all over the Asia

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The Asian Sports Press Association (AIPS Asia) organized a "Remote" workshop entitled "Sports Photography in the Time of Corona", with the participation of 336 sports photographers from all over the Asia.

Leading sports photographer of Kuwait, Khalil Ahmad Nadoum, conducted the 180-minute workshop that covered the nuances of sports photography.

The workshop was opened with a speech from the President of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), Gianni Merlo, during which he stressed the importance of sports photography in documenting sports events and contributing to various publication, noting that sports news were occupying a large space in various media.

The President of the AIPS Asia and a leading sports writer in Kuwait, Sattam Alsehali, welcomed the participants and the lecturer photographer Khalil Nadoum, observed the importance of this kind of workshops in raising the level of sports photography and its practitioners' especially the new ones in the continent.

Secretary General of the AIPS Asia, Amjad Aziz Malik of Pakistan, elaborated the Association's future plans, as it will work to organize other courses in coordination with International Federations, to contribute to the development of Asian photographic capabilities.

The photographer Khalil Nedoum highlighted some of the basics of sports photography and the criteria by which the success of the sports image can be judged. Khalil Nedoum reviewed some of the photos he had captured during his professional life and talked about the pros and cons of some of them.

He touched upon the importance of photographic angles, required light and shutter speed in capturing images especially during the fast moving action sport. Khalil Nedoum discussed the necessity of adopting methods to prevent during the time of corona, such as the adequate distance between the photographers and the observance of the instructions issued by the World Health Organization and local health authorities.

The lecturer answered the participants' queries about the quality of the cameras, controlling the light, and overcoming the obstacles of photography that the photographers suffer from, pointing to the importance of continuity and despair in order to reach professional work.