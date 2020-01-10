Air Chief awards cash prize to squash champion Hamza

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has awarded squash champion Hamza Khan with a cash prize of Rs 500,000

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has awarded squash champion Hamza Khan with a cash prize of Rs 500,000.

Humza lifted the Under15 title in the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020 as he outplayed England's Yusuf Sheikh in the final in straight sets 3-0 by an 11-4, 11-3 and 11-7 score line at Birmingham, UK.

The Air Chief met with the Pakistan Junior Squash team, which participated in the recently concluded British Junior Open Squash Championship, said a press release issued here.

Air Chief, who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) lauded their performance in this prestigious event and also awarded cash prizes among the players.

Interacting with players, the Air Chief said that the nation was proud of our young squash player Hamza Khan, who brought laurels to the country by winning the championship after 8 years.

He appreciated the hard work put in by the coaching staff for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the young players.

He also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation in making concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in the game of Squash.