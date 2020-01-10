UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Awards Cash Prize To Squash Champion Hamza

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:13 AM

Air Chief awards cash prize to squash champion Hamza

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has awarded squash champion Hamza Khan with a cash prize of Rs 500,000

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has awarded squash champion Hamza Khan with a cash prize of Rs 500,000.

Humza lifted the Under15 title in the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020 as he outplayed England's Yusuf Sheikh in the final in straight sets 3-0 by an 11-4, 11-3 and 11-7 score line at Birmingham, UK.

The Air Chief met with the Pakistan Junior Squash team, which participated in the recently concluded British Junior Open Squash Championship, said a press release issued here.

Air Chief, who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) lauded their performance in this prestigious event and also awarded cash prizes among the players.

Interacting with players, the Air Chief said that the nation was proud of our young squash player Hamza Khan, who brought laurels to the country by winning the championship after 8 years.

He appreciated the hard work put in by the coaching staff for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the young players.

He also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation in making concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in the game of Squash.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Young Birmingham United Kingdom 2020 Event

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

25 seconds ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

15 minutes ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

15 minutes ago

Trump Says NATO Should Be Expanded to Include Midd ..

15 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar meets Japanese deputy FM; highlights ..

15 minutes ago

Japanese, Iranian Defense Ministers Discuss Ongoin ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.