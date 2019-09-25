Air chief awards medals to winners of Khunjerab Marathon

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) awarded medals to the winners of Khunjerab Highest Altitude Road Marathon at the prize distribution ceremony here at a local hotel on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) awarded medals to the winners of Khunjerab Highest Altitude Road Marathon at the prize distribution ceremony here at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, President Winter sports Federation of Pakistan, ambassadors of friendly countries and high-ranking PAF officers were also present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief lauded the efforts of the organisers and sponsors for arranging this historic sporting event. He expressed the hope that the international guests would take along cherished memories and the aroma of Pakistan's traditional hospitality. Sports not only provide healthy activities to the individuals but also promote friendly relations among the participating countries, he added. The Air Chief applauded the strong will power of American paraplegic athlete Elizabeth Sanden, who participated in the toughest of marathons, riding her especially built tri-cycle.

In 50km Race Muhammad Siyar (Pak Army) won the gold medal, whereas Aslam Khan (Gilgit Baltistan Scouts) was awarded silver and Muhammad Iqbal (Pak Army) earned the bronze. In the female category, Karen Michelson (Canada) was awarded the gold medal, while, Margaret Jo Retsena (USA) and Donna Woods (Canada) received silver and bronze.

In the 42km race, Umair Haider (Pak Army) won the gold medal, whereas Muhammad Faheem (Pak Army) and Sohail Tanveer (Pak Army) were awarded silver and bronze, respectively.

In the female category, Heidi Johansen (Denmark) won the gold medal, while Ayesha Jabeen (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Tracey Dumbleton (New Zealand) received silver and bronze.

In the 21km race, Mirza Aslam Baig (Gilgit-Baltistan) was awarded gold medal, whereas, Abdul Muheet (Gilgit Baltistan Scouts) and Musawwar ur Rehman (PAF) earned silver and bronze, respectively. In the female category, Gilgit-Baltistan athletes grabbed all medals with Bibi Nibat winning the gold, while Hasina Ismail and Shamim Ahmed earned the silver and bronze respectively.

PAF and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) joined hands with international marathon travel Company, Z Adventures and Serena Hotels to showcase the real beauty of Pakistan to the world. It was a momentous occasion in the history of Pakistan as 154 long distance runners from 17 countries participated in this highest ever marathon which took place at an elevation of 4693 meter above sea level.