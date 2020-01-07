UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Chief Congratulates Hamza Khan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 03:58 PM

Air Chief congratulates Hamza Khan

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, on Tuesday congratulated Pakistani player Hamza Khan on winning the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, on Tuesday congratulated Pakistani player Hamza Khan on winning the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020.

Humza lifted the Under15 title of the coveted event after outhitting England's Yusuf Sheikh in the final in straight sets 3-0 by an 11-4, 11-3 and 11-7 score line at Birmingham, UK, said a press release issued here.

The Air Chief who is also the President of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) said the Pakistani flag was raised in international squash arena after a long time through this superb victory.

He said Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Squash Federation would continue its efforts to promote squash in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Birmingham United Kingdom 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Eurozone inflation rises to 1.3% in December

1 minute ago

Haris Rauf—ready for Big Bash League

12 minutes ago

Tractor industry gives SOS call to the government

1 minute ago

Brad Pitt dubs himself as the man with a 'disaster ..

3 minutes ago

Parwaaz Hai Junoon to be screened in China

3 minutes ago

US-Iran crisis spurs energy fears

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.