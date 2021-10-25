UrduPoint.com

Air Chief Congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 12:13 PM

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Monday congratulated Pakistan Cricket Team for clinching a remarkable ten wickets victory against India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Monday congratulated Pakistan cricket Team for clinching a remarkable ten wickets victory against India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

In a PAF media release, the Air Chief said, "This outclass performance has made all Pakistanis proud and we wish best of the luck to the team for all up-coming matches of T20 World Cup."

