Air Chief congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Monday congratulated Pakistan cricket Team for clinching a remarkable ten wickets victory against India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

In a PAF media release, the Air Chief said, "This outclass performance has made all Pakistanis proud and we wish best of the luck to the team for all up-coming matches of T20 World Cup."