Air chief hails World Junior Squash Champion, says nation proud of Hamza

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has lauded the brilliant performance of young Squash sensation Hamza Khan saying the nation was proud of the WSF World Junior Squash champion.

Hamza, who returned to Pakistan on Tuesday following a remarkable triumph in World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne, Australia, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit here at Air Headquarters, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion Chief of the Air Staff, who was also the President of the Pakistan Squash Federation, lauded the brilliant performance of the young Squash star.

"The nation is proud of Hamza Khan who brought laurels to the country by winning the World Championship after 36 years. Such players are an asset to the country and a beacon for other youngsters to emulate. We have introduced a systematic profiling process of young talent which would go a long way in professional grooming of our squash players through assessment of their physical and technical skills, as well as their mental and emotional attributes," he said.

Air Chief also gave special instructions to the Director General Administration to provide all-out logistic and administrative support to the rising star in order to facilitate his training as per modern parameters to prepare for the upcoming World Squash Championship in the month of November 2023.

Air Chief wished Hamza Khan all the best for World Squash Championship and hoped that Hamza would be able to replicate his success in the upcoming tournament as well.

Chief of the Air Staff reiterated his resolve that the Pakistan Squash Federation under the patronage of Pakistan Air Force would continue to take revolutionary steps for the promotion of Squash in the country.

Air Chief Marshal commended the hard work put in by the coaching staff for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the young players.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in making concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in the game of Squash and hoped that Pakistan, with the sheer hard work and sincere efforts of its players like Hamza Khan, would once again rule the world of Squash.

The Chief of the Air Staff also thanked and appreciated the Chief of Army Staff for taking a special interest in the uplift of sports in Pakistan.

Hamza expressed his gratitude towards the Chief of the Air Staff for his support in revitalizing the sport of Squash and making his dreams a reality.

During the meeting, Hamza also commended the innumerable initiatives undertaken by PSF for the promotion of the game, which included the development of state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, the provision of quality coaching and the establishment of prestigious squash academies.

He said these strategic initiatives patronized by Pakistan Air Force have played a pivotal role in reclaiming the sport's prominence and achieving significant milestones at the international level.