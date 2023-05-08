Air Marshal Hakim Raza warmly receives Torch of 34th National Games at PAF Base

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Air Marshal Hakim Raza SI (M), Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command, PAF on Monday warmly received the Torch of the 34th National Games in a colourful reception held at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

The Torch was handed over by promising international boxer Hadi Kamal and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah from Peshawar sports Complex.

Air Marshal Hakim Raza, later on, handed it over to international gold medalist boxer Hassan who along with PAF international athletes carried the Torch in a relay that went through PAF Base Peshawar.

After completing the visit at PAF Base, the Torch was received by International Tennis players Muhammad Shoaib, Barkat Ullah, Aqib Hayat, who gave it to international wrestler Niamat UIlah sitting in a traditional Tongha. Niamat Ullah then took the Torch in a Tangha relay to the interior city.

General Secretary KP Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Deputy Director of Operations Jamshed Baloch, Deputy Director of Sports Syed Jafar Shah, Deputy Chef de Mission KP Contingent for 34th National Games Ilyas Afridi, Tehsinullah, international gold medalist Taekwondo player Hania Khan, Ex-Sports In-charge Khpal Kor Model school Swat and Deputy Chef de Miss and national player Sumayyah, President Sports Writers Association KP Asim Sheraz and other officials of the KP Olympic Association were also present.

The 34th National Games Torch was carried in the presence of a large number of men, women and children and other visitors in historical Qissa Khawani Bazar, Sehti House, and historical Gor Ghatri.

The Torch after going through the historical city of Peshawar will be handed over to Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali at the Governor House. From the Governor House, the Torch Relay through traditional Tangha would reach Peshawar Sports Complex for an overnight stay. After the overnight stay, on May 9, it would be handed to the officials of the Punjab Olympic Association at the Attock Bridge (Khairabad) by KP Olympic Association.

In his speech, Air Marshal Hakim Raza expressed good wishes to all the participating athletes. He said Pakistan's athletes had ruled the world in snooker, squash, cricket and hockey, adding, "Still, our athletes are achieving success all over the world". Athletes should show their best skills by fully participating in these National Games, Raza stressed.

Addressing the ceremony, KP Olympic Association President Syed Aqil Shah and Secretary Zulfikar Butt said that the purpose of passing the Torch of National Games from the historical places of Peshawar city was to highlight the talent and brotherhood among all federating units besides providing opportunities to the athletes to prove their mettle.