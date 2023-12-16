Air quality index rates increases in suburban areas: EPA

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Air quality index rates increased in the suburban areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and was recorded at 178, a report issued by the Environment Protection Department, said here Saturday.

According to the report, "The air quality index rates have increased in suburban areas from October and there are various reasons for increasing air pollution in some places," an official of the EPA said.

The official told the media men that the traffic fumes from marble factories and others increase air pollution in the air wherein schools buses, old wagons, rickshaws and old taxis, factories also started to cause pollution in the environment.

The minimum temperature in the provincial capital was recorded at 3 degrees Celsius and the air quality index rate increases in rural areas from October while the citizens should be made aware of air pollution to take precautionary measures, the official of the EPA said.

He disclosed that due to increase in the air quality index rates that increased in cold, cough and chest diseases in KP.

He said, "Smog and fog will prevail in the plains of KP and Upper Sindh during morning and night hours and there is no chance of rain in the coming days. High air quality index increases chest, skin, eye and lung diseases," the official confirmed.

"People are advised to close their windows, wear masks outside to avoid dirty air outside," the official added.