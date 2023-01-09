Air university football league opens at Multan campus

Director Multan campus, Air University, Dr Ghulam Ali, formally inaugurated football league at the campus ground, Chak 5-Faiz, here on Monday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Director Multan campus, Air University, Dr Ghulam Ali, formally inaugurated football league at the campus ground, Chak 5-Faiz, here on Monday.

The opening match was played between hostel 11 and BSCS football teams that resulted in a draw with both sides scoring two goals each.

Deputy director Admin, Squadron Leader (Retired) Ali Imran Butt, other university officials, students and players were present.

Dr. Ghulam Ali said that the university organized the football league to keep students physically fit, adding the sound bodies have sound minds.

He said that indoor games like chess improve mind skills, however, the outdoor games like cricket, hockey, football, basket ball, volley ball and tennis improve physical strength and help maintain fitness.

Sports also improve performance of people whether working individually or as part of team, the director campus said.