Airbnb Becomes A Leading Olympic Partner Through To 2028

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

Airbnb becomes a leading Olympic partner through to 2028

Airbnb on Monday announced a nine-year deal to become a leading partner of the Olympics, promising safe and sustainable accommodation for visitors and athletes' families

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Airbnb on Monday announced a nine-year deal to become a leading partner of the Olympics, promising safe and sustainable accommodation for visitors and athletes' families.

The partnership with the International Olympic Committee "will ensure that the Games are the most inclusive, accessible and sustainable yet", Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia told a press conference in London, adding that its recently-announced verification improvements would ensure customers' safety.

