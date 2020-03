Airport Gymkhana enters quarter final of Ejaz Faruqi Cricket Tourney

Airport Gymkhana moved into Quarter Final after beating Pak Crescent Cricket Club by 148 runs in the All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament played here at Landhi Gymkhana ground

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Airport Gymkhana moved into Quarter Final after beating Pak Crescent cricket Club by 148 runs in the All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament played here at Landhi Gymkhana ground.

The tournament was being organized by Rising Star Cricket Club with the Permission of Pakistan Cricket board.

Scores in brief: Batting first Airport Gymkhana scored 291 runs with loss of 7 wickets in allotted 45 overs. Opener Jahanzaib Sultan 85 runs with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixes, Hurair Ahmed 57 with 3 fours, Muhammad Taha 36, Bahadur Ali 35, Tariq Haroon 28, Agha Sabir 21. Pak Crescent's Huzaifa Munir 2/57, Sherbaz Khan 2/62.

In their reply Pak Crescent Cricket Club 143 runs and all-out in 36.5 overs. Saghir Abbas 50 with 9 fours, Huzaifa Munir 19, Bilal Khalid 17. Airport Gymkhana's bowler Mansoor Khan 2 wickets for 9 runs, Khafid-un- Nabi 2 for 26 runs and Adil Ejaz 2/38.