UrduPoint.com

Aisam, Aleksandr Move In ATP World Ranking Tennis Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published January 07, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Aisam, Aleksandr move in ATP World Ranking Tennis semis

Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and his Kazakh partner Alexander Nedovyesov have moved in the Men's Doubles semifinals of the ATP World Ranking Tennis Championship at Melbourne, Australia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and his Kazakh partner Alexander Nedovyesov have moved in the Men's Doubles semifinals of the ATP World Ranking Tennis Championship at Melbourne, Australia.

According to details, Aisam and his partner Aleksandr Nedovyesov from Kazakhstan downed duo of Andrey Golubev from Kazakistan and Franko Skugor of Croatia by 2-1 in the quarterfinals of Men's Doubles event of the ATP World Tennis Championship. The final score-line was 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).

Both displayed top notch in the game and saved seven set points in the second set before winning it in tie break.

More Stories From Sports

