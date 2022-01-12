UrduPoint.com

Aisam, Alexander Move To Quarterfinals Of ATP World Ranking C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2022 | 01:25 PM

Aisam, Alexander move to quarterfinals of ATP World Ranking C'ship

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan advanced to quarterfinals of ATP World Ranking Tennis Championship after beating 7th seeded duo of Rojer Jean Julien of Holland and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador in a fiercely contested second round match at Sydney Olympic Park on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan advanced to quarterfinals of ATP World Ranking Tennis Championship after beating 7th seeded duo of Rojer Jean Julien of Holland and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador in a fiercely contested second round match at Sydney Olympic Park on Wednesday.

According to the information received here, the Pak-Kazak duo won the all-important fixture with a score of 7-6, 6-4 to move to next stage.

Earlier, in the first round match, they edged passed the Anglo-Finish pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-7 (2), 6-3, and 10-7.

Related Topics

Tennis World Sydney El Salvador Kazakhstan Netherlands Olympics

Recent Stories

Anushka, Virat Kohli mark daughter’s first birth ..

Anushka, Virat Kohli mark daughter’s first birthday in South Africa

4 minutes ago
 Having trouble earning that chicken dinner? Upgrad ..

Having trouble earning that chicken dinner? Upgrade your home Wi-Fi with HUAWEI ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 17,946 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 17,946 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

1 minute ago
 Asylum Applications in Germany in 2021 Hit Record ..

Asylum Applications in Germany in 2021 Hit Record Number Since 2017 - Reports

1 minute ago
 Almaty Airport to Remain Closed Until End of State ..

Almaty Airport to Remain Closed Until End of State of Emergency - Mayor's Office

8 minutes ago
 Swiss Company Glencore Completes Acquisition of La ..

Swiss Company Glencore Completes Acquisition of Largest Coal Mine in Latin Ameri ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.