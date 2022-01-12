Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan advanced to quarterfinals of ATP World Ranking Tennis Championship after beating 7th seeded duo of Rojer Jean Julien of Holland and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador in a fiercely contested second round match at Sydney Olympic Park on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Alexander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan advanced to quarterfinals of ATP World Ranking Tennis Championship after beating 7th seeded duo of Rojer Jean Julien of Holland and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador in a fiercely contested second round match at Sydney Olympic Park on Wednesday.

According to the information received here, the Pak-Kazak duo won the all-important fixture with a score of 7-6, 6-4 to move to next stage.

Earlier, in the first round match, they edged passed the Anglo-Finish pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-7 (2), 6-3, and 10-7.