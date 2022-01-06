UrduPoint.com

Aisam, Alexander Victorious In ATP World Ranking Tennis Pre-quarterfinal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 06, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and his Kazakh partner Alexander Nedovyesov won in the pre-quarterfinal of the ATP World Ranking Tennis Championship at Melbourne, Australia

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and his Kazakh partner Alexander Nedovyesov won in the pre-quarterfinal of the ATP World Ranking Tennis Championship at Melbourne, Australia.

According to details, Aisam along with Alexander downed top rated ATP ranked Singles players team of Grigor Dimitrov of Russia (former World No 3) and David Goffin of Belgium (former World No 7) in the pre-quarterfinal of ATP World Ranking Tennis Championship.

Aisam and Alexander outplayed Grigor and David in a tense three setter with a score 7-6, 3-6, 10-7.

