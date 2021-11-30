UrduPoint.com

Aisam, Aqeel In Next Round Of Men's Double In Hassan Tariq National Ranking Tennis Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:22 PM

Pakistan's tennis ace Aisamul Haq Qureshi and national number 1 Aqeel Khan rattled the pair of Ahmed Kamal and Hamid Israr to move into the Albert round of men's double of 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 here at Lahore Gymkhana hart courts on Tuesday

Other than the doubles match, boy's under18 and men's singles were also played that saw the seeded players moving to the next round.

On the day a total of 20 matches were played.

Aisam and Aqeel had a straight sets win over their rivals. They won by 6-1, 6-0 margin.

In Boys U-18 1st Round, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-0, 6-0, Hassan Ali beat Nalain Abbas 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, Faizan Fayyaz beat Muhammad Ahtesham 6-3, 6-0.

In Men's Singles 1st Round, Yousaf Khalil beat Ibrahim Omer Khan 6-0, 6-0, Ijaz Khan beat Asad Ullah 6-3, 2-6, 7-5, Heera Ashiq beat Talal Khan 6-2, 6-2, Muzamil Murtaza beat Ahmad Kamil 6-2, 6-1, Semi Zeb beat Armghan ud din 6-2, 6-1, Mahatir Muhammad beat Hasheesh Kumar 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, Ahmad Chaudhry beat Abdaal Haider 6-0, 6-1,Mudassar Murtaza beat Faizan khurram 6-1, 6-2, Ahmad Babar beat Muhammad WaqasMalik 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

