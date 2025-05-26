Aisam Awards Shield To President PLTA
Muhammad Rameez Published May 26, 2025 | 06:43 PM
Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, presented a special shield to Senior Executive Vice President of the Pakistan Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rashid Malik, at the PTF Tennis Complex on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, presented a special shield to Senior Executive Vice President of the Pakistan Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rashid Malik, at the PTF Tennis Complex on Monday.
The award recognised PLTA's outstanding performance and organisation of the most number of tournaments in a year among provincial associations, said a press release.
Rashid Malik, on behalf of PLTA, thanked the PTF President for the recognition, stating that it would motivate PLTA to conduct more tournaments and provide opportunities for players.
Aisam-ul-Haq expressed his delight in presenting the award, acknowledging PLTA's hard work and dedication to promoting tennis.
The ceremony was also attended by Aqeel Khan, Col. (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail, Secretary General PTF Col. (R) Gul Rehman, and Sohail Malik Vice President PLTA.
Recent Stories
CDA cracks down on illegal buildings, seals 30 properties
Rizvi vows reforms in NPF housing, welfare & education
Transgender Wafa killed, driver injured in Malakand shooting
SMIU, Germany’s University of Colon sign MoU
Aisam awards shield to President PLTA
4.6m students receive training in High-Demand freelancing skills: IT committee t ..
UAE launches digital integration project to verify private sector workers’ aca ..
Salik underscores MoU’s broader impact on skill development
ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority fines 23 entities
E& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI Graduate Programme'
Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..
SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai
More Stories From Sports
-
Aisam awards shield to President PLTA2 minutes ago
-
Shaheen Shah Afridi named PSL X team captain6 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin Ace Crowned Asian Best Athlete of the Year7 hours ago
-
President Zardari gives away PSL X Luminara trophy to Lahore Qalandars10 minutes ago
-
Perera, Sikandar lead Lahore Qalandars to third PSL title8 hours ago
-
Perera, Sikandar lead Lahore Qalandars to third PSL title18 hours ago
-
Hasan, Faheem power Quetta Gladiators to 201-9 in PSL X Final20 hours ago
-
Babar Masih downs Pankaj in Asia-Oceania Q event20 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thrilling win over Quetta Gladiators22 hours ago
-
Olympian Arshad Nadeem honored with best Asian athlete award23 hours ago
-
Ammad, Anas move in PSA Satellite Squash Tournament final23 hours ago
-
Pakistan baseball family mourns Asif Azeem24 hours ago