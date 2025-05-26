Open Menu

Aisam Awards Shield To President PLTA

Muhammad Rameez Published May 26, 2025 | 06:43 PM

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, presented a special shield to Senior Executive Vice President of the Pakistan Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rashid Malik, at the PTF Tennis Complex on Monday

The award recognised PLTA's outstanding performance and organisation of the most number of tournaments in a year among provincial associations, said a press release.

Rashid Malik, on behalf of PLTA, thanked the PTF President for the recognition, stating that it would motivate PLTA to conduct more tournaments and provide opportunities for players.

Aisam-ul-Haq expressed his delight in presenting the award, acknowledging PLTA's hard work and dedication to promoting tennis.

The ceremony was also attended by Aqeel Khan, Col. (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail, Secretary General PTF Col. (R) Gul Rehman, and Sohail Malik Vice President PLTA.

