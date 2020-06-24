Aisam represents Pakistan through a live session

Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq was nominated to represent Pakistan through a live session at the official Instagram account of the Olympics on Tuesday

Aisam was nominated along with 23 Elite Athletes and Olympians from around the Globe, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) said it was a matter of great pride for Federation and the tennis fraternity that Aisam was nominated to represent Pakistan.

Olympic Day was always been the most awaited event of the annual calendar of the Olympic family but due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and athletes from all across the country had participated in The World Biggest Online Olympic Workout.

We celebrated it fully by showing digital presence in the Live session conducted by Aisam by comments, likes and shares of the activity.

To resonate the spirit of the Olympic Day 2020, POA had informed all federations, departments and services to engage their athletes for this Global Workout and also sent emails to educational institutes to ensure that a diverse group from all across the country joined the Live Instagram Session showing solidarity with the spirit of Olympism.