Aisam To Leave For America To Feature In US Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:13 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi will leave for America here on Tuesday, August 18, to take part in the US Open, being played from August 31 in New York.

"It will be good to return to competitive tennis after a long lay off owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and I look forward to this event to display my best in doubles event of the grand slam tournament," he told APP on Monday.

Aisam will be patterning Britain's Dominic Inglot and the last appearance of the duo in any US tennis was in February last when it won the doubles title of New York Open, defeating home pair of Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka 7-6, 7-6.

To a question, Pakistan's topmost international star said he had not decided yet to take part in the Cincinnati Open after his participation in the US Open.

"As part of traveling protocol, I underwent coronavirus test and returned negative," he said.

"We need to put in a lot of hard work with application and promise to gain progress in the US open," said unseeded Aisam, who is ranked at 56th internationally along with partner Dominic, who is ranked at 65th.

"It is always a big challenge to make your presence felt in a grand slam tennis tournament, but we are in highspirits to showcase our best," he added.

