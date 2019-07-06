Aisam ul Haq Qureshi reaches Wimbledon Open Men’s Doubles 3rd Round

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that Aisam ul Haq Qureshi pairing with Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico reached the Wimbledon Open Men’s Doubles 3rd Round by beating the fourth seed pair of Bruno Soares (Brazil) & Mate Pavic (Croatia) in a thrilling five set match

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019) The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that Aisam ul Haq Qureshi pairing with Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico reached the Wimbledon Open Men’s Doubles 3rd Round by beating the fourth seed pair of Bruno Soares (Brazil) & Mate Pavic (Croatia) in a thrilling five set match.

Aisam & Gonzalez made a remarkable comeback after losing the first two sets 4-6, 4-6 to beat their opponents in third set 7-6 (7-5). Aisam and his partner showed great resilience and held their nerve to overwhelm the seeded pair by taking the match into the fifth set and came out as the winners.

Earlier in the first round, the Pakistani Mexican duo beat the Serbian pair of Janko Tipsarevic & Laslo Dere, 3-1 in a well contested four set match.

The President PTF and the PTF Management expressed their pleasure on Aisam’s victory and hoped that Aisam & his partner would continue their winning streak.

Results are as follows:

Wimbledon Open Men’s Doubles (Second Round):

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (PAK)/ Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) beat Bruno Soares (BRA)/ Mate Pavic (CRO): 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 6-4;

Wimbledon Open Men’s Doubles (1st Round):

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (PAK)/ Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) beat Janko Tipsarevic (SRB) & Laslo Dere (SRB): 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).