Aisamul Haq Starts Fund Raising Campaign

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:26 AM

Aisamul Haq starts fund raising campaign

Famous tennis star Aisamul Haq Qureshi on Tuesday vowed to make all out sincere efforts to help the poor, needy and deserving people

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Famous tennis star Aisamul Haq Qureshi on Tuesday vowed to make all out sincere efforts to help the poor, needy and deserving people.

He stated this while talking to the newsmen during fund raising campaign "Stars Against Hunger" in collaboration with Rizq Foundation here.

Aisam said tennis stars and other Pakistani players had donated their memorabilia for the campaign.

The memorabilia would be auctioned to raise funds to provide ration to needy people who were affected due to the lockdown in the country, he added.

He said the poor, needy and deserving people were in dire need to help due to the coronavirus pandemic.

