LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 will get underway tomorrow (Wednesday) here at Aitchison College Lahore.

The players from across the country will be seen in action in different age group categories including Boys U-18, Girls 6U-18, Boys U-16, Boys U-14, Girls U-14, Boys U-12, Girls U-12, Boys/Girls U-10, Boys U-18 Doubles, Boys U-14 Doubles, Boys U-12 Doubles, Boys/Girls U-8 and Boys/Girls U-6.

The opening ceremony of the event will take place tomorrow at 3:30 pm and Principal Aitchison College Michael Thomson will grace the occasion as chief guest.

All the final matches will be played on September 25 at 4:00 pm.

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary General Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) thanked Principal Atchison College Michael Thomson for sponsoring and conducting this national event that will help in the development of junior tennis in the country and provide chances to the future tennis stars to exhibit their prowess at national event. "Hopefully, the Atchison College, under the dynamic leadership of its principal Michael Thomson, will continue to support sports at grassroots level and help the country in unearthing fresh talent for the international events."