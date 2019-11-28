Aitchison College National Junior Squash tournament reaches SF stage

Tayyab Rauf, Ashab Irfan, Abbas Nawaz and Fahad Sharif breezed into the U17 semi-finals (SF) of the first Aitchison College National Junior Squash Championship after winning their respective matches, here on Thursday at Aitchison College courts

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Tayyab Rauf, Ashab Irfan, Abbas Nawaz and Fahad Sharif breezed into the U17 semi-finals (SF) of the first Aitchison College National Junior Squash Championship after winning their respective matches, here on Thursday at Aitchison College courts.

Principal Aitchison College Michael Alester Thomson was the chief guest on the occasion and witnessed matches with keen interest. Also present were tournament Director Muhammad Mansoor and former world number two squash player, Gogi Alauddin and a large number of fans.

Michael Alester Thomson said his institution was laying special emphasis on promotion of sports by organising regular sports events in various disciplines.

He said the inaugural squash tournament was a step forward to motivate the college players to take up squash as a sport and to find new talent.

"We will hold squash tournament on annual basis to contribute in indentifying new squash talent," he said.

The tournament director, Muhammad Mansoor highlighted the importance of the tournament and termed it is a right step to unearth new talent.

"Punjab Squash Association is playing its role in the further development of game and with the holding of this tournament new talent will be noticed to form national junior team," he said adding "We are thankful to the Aitchison college management for organizing this event to benefit squash at grass root level," he said.

Following are the results of the U17 quarter finals, Tayyab outplayed Asad ullah 7/11, 7/11, 11/5, 11/5, 11/7, Ashab outstroked Huzaifa Zahid 11/13, 11/2, 11/7, 11/3, Abbad routed Khaqan Malik 11/4, 11/8, 11/9, Fahad defeaed Hammad Khan 3/11, 11/6, 11/7,11/5.

In the U15 quarter finals Anas Bukhari , Usman Nadeem, Muhammad Ammad, Muhammad Hanif posted victories to sail into the last four.

Anas outplaced, Azlan Khawar 11/6, 11/6, 2/11, 11/8, Usman prevailed over Huzaifa Zahid 11/13, 11/2, 11/7, 11/3, Abbas eliminated Khawaja Malik 11/4, 11/8, 11/9 and Fahad proved too good for Hammad Khan 3/11, 11/6, 11/7.

Following are the results of the first round of the matches.

Boys U17,(main round) Mohammad Ashab Iran bt Juniad Khan 11/5,15/13,11/3, Asad ullah bt Huzaifa Shahid 7/11, 10/12,11/2, 11/4,11/8, Tayyab Rauf bt Faraz Mansoor 11/2,11/7,11/3, Huzaifa Zahid bt Ibtisam Riaz 11/9,11/7,12/10, Hammad Khan bt Nouman Khan 11/7,11/6, 4/11, 13/12, Khaqan Malik bt Hamza Zahid 11/3, 11/1,11/5,Fahad Sharif bt Ali Sher 9/11,13/11,11/8,11/6, Abbas Nawaz bt Fawad Hussainb 11/4, 11/8,11/8.

U15 (main round) , Muhammad ASHER Butt bt Hassan Zashid 11/8,12/10,11/4, Saboor Khan Omar Arshad 11/7, 11/4,11/8, Muhammad Ammad bt Anas Dilshad 11/6, 11/5, ,Usman adeem bt MehmoodMehboob 11/6, 9/11,11/911/7, Muhammad Hanif bt Saaid Asim 11/6,11/6,11/5, Azlan Khawar Talha Bin Zubair 12/14,11/4,12/10,11/8, Yasin Khattak bt Zain Anwar 12/10,11/5,16/14, Anas Bukhari bt Moinud din 11/1,11/7,11/7.