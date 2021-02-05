UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajax Admit 'huge Error' In Haller Europa League Registration Fiasco

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:07 AM

Ajax admit 'huge error' in Haller Europa League registration fiasco

Dutch champions Ajax admitted Thursday that they had made a "huge" mistake in failing to register record signing Sebastien Haller for the remainder of their Europa League campaign

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Dutch champions Ajax admitted Thursday that they had made a "huge" mistake in failing to register record signing Sebastien Haller for the remainder of their Europa League campaign.

The Franco-Ivorian striker joined the club from West Ham in early January for a club record 22.5 million Euros ($26.9 million) and ought to have been included on their Europa League roster but somehow was overlooked.

"It's a huge administrative error on our part," Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said on the club's website.

"Something went wrong, an administrative error with major consequences.

But as long as there is a chance that we can still register him, we have to go for it. We did not get him for nothing." Ajax face French club Lille in the round of 32 on February 18 and 25.

Since his transfer, 26-year-old Haller has stood out with two goals and four assists in six Eredivisie appearances.

"It's an incredible setback for him but he's realistic," said Ten Hag.

"He's pretty unperturbed. He was on fire at practice this morning."Ajax have announced that they will take action with UEFA to rectify Haller's omission.

Related Topics

Fire Lille January February From Coach Million

Recent Stories

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

1 hour ago

Fertilizer imports drops 24.84% in first half of F ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest two peddlers

6 minutes ago

Sweden, Denmark to develop digital vaccine 'passpo ..

6 minutes ago

Dupont surprises the stars in Etoile de Besseges s ..

6 minutes ago

US Charges 3 Brokers With Defrauding 17,000 Invest ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.