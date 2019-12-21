Ajax defender Daley Blind diagnosed with heart condition

Ajax and Netherlands defender Daley Blind has been diagnosed with a heart condition after suffering dizziness in a Champions League tie with Valencia, the Dutch club said Saturday

The news could put at risk the 29-year-old's availability for the Netherlands for the Euro 2020 championships, although Ajax gave no timescale for his condition.

"Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation," Ajax said in a statement.

"The central defender has undergone extensive medical examination in recent days, following the dizziness that briefly bothered him during the Ajax-Valencia match" on December 11.

Blind thanked supporters on Twitter for their messages, saying it "helped me".

"The most important thing is that I'm feeling good at the moment and I'm trying to come back as soon as possible," he said.

Ajax said the former Manchester United player would have a device placed under the skin to monitor and regulate any irregular heart rhythms.

As a result he would not start the training camp selection at the beginning of January "but will continue to work on his recovery in Amsterdam."