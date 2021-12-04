Ajaz claims record 10 wickets in an innings in India Test

New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test, becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to achieve the feat on Saturday

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test, becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to achieve the feat on Saturday.

Ajaz, a left-arm spinner, added to his tally of four wickets on the opening day to return figures of 10-119.

India were all out for 325.

England off-spinner Jim Laker was the first bowler to take a Test ten-for, against Australia in 1956 at Old Trafford. He ended up with 19 wickets in an encounter that came to be known as "Laker's Match".