UrduPoint.com

Ajaz Claims Record 10 Wickets In An Innings In India Test

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:18 PM

Ajaz claims record 10 wickets in an innings in India Test

New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test, becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to achieve the feat on Saturday

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test, becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to achieve the feat on Saturday.

Ajaz, a left-arm spinner, added to his tally of four wickets on the opening day to return figures of 10-119.

India were all out for 325.

England off-spinner Jim Laker was the first bowler to take a Test ten-for, against Australia in 1956 at Old Trafford. He ended up with 19 wickets in an encounter that came to be known as "Laker's Match".

Related Topics

India Cricket Australia Old Trafford All

Recent Stories

Global Volunteering Leadership Summit sets a ‘bu ..

Global Volunteering Leadership Summit sets a ‘build back better’ framework t ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of R ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Russia

36 minutes ago
 Moscow Urges West to Abstain From Sanctions, Engag ..

Moscow Urges West to Abstain From Sanctions, Engage in Dialog With Minsk on Bord ..

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Russia v Germany Davis Cup semi-final resu ..

Tennis: Russia v Germany Davis Cup semi-final results

2 minutes ago
 GDA organizes jeep rally at Harnoi, Abbottabad

GDA organizes jeep rally at Harnoi, Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 Notorious proclaimed offender apprehended

Notorious proclaimed offender apprehended

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.