UrduPoint.com

Ajaz Patel Voted As ICC Player Of Month For December

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 10, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Ajaz Patel voted as ICC player of month for December

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel has been voted as ICC's Player of the Month for December following his incredible 10-wicket haul against India at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand's Ajaz Patel has been voted as ICC's Player of the Month for December following his incredible 10-wicket haul against India at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Ajaz was nominated for the award alongside Mayank Agarwal and Mitchell Starc but beat them to it on the back of his incredibly rare feat, the International cricket Council said in a press release on Monday.

Ajaz picked up 14 wickets in the Mumbai Test match in early December against India, including all 10 in the first innings, thereby becoming just the third player in Test history, after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, to achieve the remarkable milestone.

The Mumbai-born Ajaz made a fairy tale comeback to his birth city in his first-ever tour of India with the Test team.

Ajaz ended the first day of the Test with all four Indian wickets to fall under his name and made an impact on the first session the following day with wickets off back-to-back deliveries. While he was denied a hat-trick, Ajaz went on to take all ten wickets in the innings, inducing applause from even the opposition camp. "Personally I think one of the greatest cricketing days in my life. And it will probably always be," Ajaz said at the conclusion of the Test match.

JP Duminy, a Member of ICC Voting academy for December, hailed the achievement. "What a historic achievement! Taking 10 wickets in an innings is a feat that needs to be celebrated. There's no doubt that Ajaz performance is a milestone that will be remembered for years to come."

Related Topics

India Cricket Mumbai ICC Mitchell Mayank Agarwal December All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Djokovic says wants to play Australian Open after ..

Djokovic says wants to play Australian Open after visa cancellation overturned

4 minutes ago
 Govt orders inquiry to fix responsibility in Murre ..

Govt orders inquiry to fix responsibility in Murree Incident: Farrukh Habib

6 minutes ago
 Qureshi, Romanian FM exchange views on bilateral t ..

Qureshi, Romanian FM exchange views on bilateral ties

6 minutes ago
 Over 1,800 Evacuated in Fiji Due to Tropical Cyclo ..

Over 1,800 Evacuated in Fiji Due to Tropical Cyclone Cody - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Indonesia eases coal export ban that rattled globa ..

Indonesia eases coal export ban that rattled global market

6 minutes ago
 Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Court adjourns hearing of ..

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Court adjourns hearing of acquittal application by Hamz ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.