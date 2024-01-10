Open Menu

AJK Beats Islamabad To Annex PAF T20 Cricket C'ships Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 10, 2024 | 06:18 PM

AJK beats Islamabad to annex PAF T20 Cricket C'ships Trophy

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) claimed PAF T20 Cricket Championships Trophy for the Blind 2024, outshining Islamabad in the final at PAF Cricket Ground E-9 Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) claimed PAF T20 cricket Championships Trophy for the Blind 2024, outshining Islamabad in the final at PAF Cricket Ground E-9 Islamabad on Wednesday.

Islamabad choose to bat first after winning the toss and posted a challengable total of 259 for the loss of six wickets. Akmal and Shahzaib were main contributirs for them, scoring 88 quick 74 runs, respectively.

In reply, Kashmir chased the target just in 19.4 overs for the loss of five wickets. Cptain Nisar Ali blazing172 off 73 balls, while losing five wickets.

Shahzaib, Matiullah and Fakhar Abbas shared one wicket apiece fir Islamabad.

Nisar was named man-of-'the-match. Abbottabad's Riasat Khan was awarded  best player in B1 Category, Kamran Akhtar was awarded best player in B2 Category, Muhammad Rashid was awarded best player in B3 Category and Nisar was awarded the best wicketkeeper award of the tournament.

Air Commodore Ashar Jamil, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Admin) Pakistan Air Force, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony awarded prizes to the teams.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad T20 Abbottabad Rashid Azad Jammu And Kashmir FIR Best

Recent Stories

FIA expert asks people to remain cautious about id ..

FIA expert asks people to remain cautious about identity theft

2 minutes ago
 PBF hails army chief’s efforts for country’s e ..

PBF hails army chief’s efforts for country’s economic progress

2 minutes ago
 Current situation in country better than 2008, 201 ..

Current situation in country better than 2008, 2013 elections period: Solangi

36 minutes ago
 MPA's candidate booked in youth's murder attempt

MPA's candidate booked in youth's murder attempt

36 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign continues on 2nd day

Anti-polio campaign continues on 2nd day

36 minutes ago
 Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; two held

Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; two held

36 minutes ago
DC reviews progress of anti-polio drive

DC reviews progress of anti-polio drive

36 minutes ago
 Former cricket captain Lamichhane sentenced to eig ..

Former cricket captain Lamichhane sentenced to eight years for rape

46 minutes ago
 PBF hails Army Chief’s efforts for expediting co ..

PBF hails Army Chief’s efforts for expediting country’s economic progress

2 minutes ago
 Khurram Tariq says measures being taken for cultur ..

Khurram Tariq says measures being taken for cultural development

46 minutes ago
 Railways permits stops to 2 trains

Railways permits stops to 2 trains

46 minutes ago
 First ever e-Domicile facility launched in Abbotta ..

First ever e-Domicile facility launched in Abbottabad

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports