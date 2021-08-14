AJK CJ visits Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium

Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Raja Saeed Ahmad Khan believes the day was not far when Kashmir Premier League (KPL) would be staged in Jammu and Sri Nagar as well saying the inaugural edition has sent a great message across the Line of Control (LoC).

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Raja Saeed Ahmad Khan believes the day was not far when Kashmir Premier League (KPL) would be staged in Jammu and Sri Nagar as well saying the inaugural edition has sent a great message across the Line of Control (LoC).

AJK Supreme Court Raja Saeed Ahmad Khan who visited Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium on Saturday to witness the ongoing KPL was welcome by CEO KPL Chaudhary Shehzad Akhtar.

Speaking to newsmen about the inaugural extravaganza, CJ said, "Kashmir Premier League is a great historic event that has sent a great message across the Line of Control (LoC).

The day is not far when we will be able to conduct KPL in Jammu and Sri Nagar as well.

"KPL is being conducted and played under an atmosphere of great freedom and enthusiasm that is impossible to imagine in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It proves that Pakistan and Kashmir are one unit and people of both regions have associations with each other," he said.

Senior Judges of AJK Supreme Court, Khawja Naseem Ahmad and Justice Raza Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.