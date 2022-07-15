AJK PM assures full support for KPL season-II

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday assured all-out support to the management of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) for holding the second edition of the league in a befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday assured all-out support to the management of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) for holding the second edition of the league in a befitting manner.

"The AJK government will extend full support for the smooth conduct of KPL matches," he said while addressing the launch ceremony of season-II of the league here.

Several cricket stars and owners of the KPL franchises attended the ceremony.

The AJK PM noted that the nascent league was getting unprecedented popularity as its fans were growing rapidly. "It is just the second season of the league but it is getting tremendous success as the number of its followers and fans is rising with each passing day," he said.

He said the conduct of KPL in Azad Kashmir was a clear message to the world that there was peace on this side of Kashmir, while humanity was suffering in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

"The world can see the difference in the lives of the two parts of Kashmir," he said.

"Human rights are being violated in IIOJ&K. After August 5, 2019, Indian atrocities have increased alarmingly there," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President KPL Arif Malik said that after the success of the first season, the second season of the league would be more unique and thrilling.

"The event will also provide a perfect platform for Kashmiri youngsters to showcase their talent to the world," he said.

The second edition of KPL will be held at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium from August 10 to 25. Seven outfits would be trying their luck to lift the title. The teams include Jammu Janbaz, Rawalakot Hawks, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Lions, and Overseas Warriors. Several Pakistan players are set to represent various teams in the league, while each team will include five AJK players with two players being part of the final eleven.

