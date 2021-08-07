AJK President inaugurates KPL

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan inaugurated the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) T20 tournament in a colourful ceremony held here here on Friday night

MUZAFFARABAD:, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan inaugurated the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) T20 tournament in a colourful ceremony held here here on Friday night.

The AJK president felicitated the organizers of KPL including KPL President Arif Malik, Voice President Waseem Akram and others and presents his gratitude to South African international Cricket star Harshelle Gibbs for leaving Indian Premier League(IPL) and refused to accept any kind of pressure and the president warmly welcomed him for becoming the part of KPL.

He said that today was the first ever historic event for the people of AJK which would provide them an opportunity to display their potential in order to become the part of national team.

Masood asked Indians to take lesson from this historical day and asked to leave bigotry aside and do not pollute the sports with dirty politics, leave the sports independent and let the stars play and enjoy the cricket.

While terming the stadium one of the most beautiful stadium, Masood said the stadium is jam packed which is depicting picture of the peace loving Kashmiri people.

The Kashmir on the other side of LOC are under Indian siege and lockdown for three years and feeling suffocation, he mentioned.

The AJK president said the India was engaged in negative propaganda but it bounces back towards India and was facing humiliation.

Prior, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehyar Khan Afridi speaking the opening ceremony said that KPL was the big event of AJK which gives the message of peace to the world community. He said Kashmiri people living in this part of Kashmir were living in peace and the Kashmiri people on the other side of LOC were living under the Indian shackles and the world community now is witnessing the difference.

KPL Vice President Waseem Akram on the occasion termed Muzaffarabad Cricket stadium picturesque and said that now the Kashmiri talent would come to surface and avail chances to serve in the national team and uphold the national flag across the world.

The security of the stadium was highly beefed up and Pakistan Army and local police were deployed on the routes going towards the stadium.