Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 14, 2022 | 02:20 PM

AJK President inaugurates KPL season 2

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has inaugurated the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2.

The colorful opening ceremony was held last night at the Narul Stadium in Muzaffarabad.

On this occasion, Government Ministers Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Special Assistant for IT Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Asim Sharif Butt, Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, Premier League President Arif Malik, Tuqeer Subhan, Hiday Hussain Shahid secretaries and others were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, president Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that KPL session 1 was watched by 45 million people.

He said, "linking the inaugural function of this league with Independence Day was a great development which will strengthen the Kashmir issue.

" He added that while no local events could be held in Srinagar, the management of Kashmir Premier League hold this event in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for which the Kashmir government would fully cooperate with the management.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar said that the Kashmir Premier League would be broadcasted live in most countries. He added 37 Kashmiri players were also included in KPL and 2 Kashmiri players were playing in each match.

"This event will further strengthen the unbreakable bond of the Kashmiri people with Pakistan and the players of Azad Kashmir will get an opportunity to play with the big players of the world," he said.

