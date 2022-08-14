AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry inaugurated 2nd season of the Kashmir Premier League

MIRPUR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry inaugurated 2nd season of the Kashmir Premier League .

The colorful opening ceremony of the Kashmir Premier League was held at the Narul Stadium in the State metropolis on Saturday.

On this occasion, Ministers Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Special Assistant for IT Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Asim Sharif Butt, Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, Premier League President Arif Malik, Tuqeer Subhan, Hiday Hussain Shahid secretaries and others were also present.

Addressing the opening ceremony, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that Kashmir Premier League was watched by 45 million people.

He said, "linking the inaugural function of this league with Independence Day is a great development which would strengthen the Kashmir issue." He added that while no local events could be held in Srinagar, the management of KPL held this event in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for which the Kashmir government would fully cooperate with the Premier League management.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar said that the KPL would be broadcasted live in most countries. He added 37 Kashmiri players were also included in KPL and 2 Kashmiri players were playing in each match.

"This event will further strengthen the unbreakable bond of the Kashmiri people with Pakistan and the players of Azad Kashmir will get an opportunity to play with the big players of the world," he said.