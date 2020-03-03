AJK wins National Kick-Boxing Tournament

The Kick-Boxing team from Azad Jammu Kashmir won the 4th National Kick-Boxing Tournament after three of its players including two local girls and a lad won the gold medals and three other rising stars bagged silver medals in the keenly-contested tournament held at Qadafi Stadium in Lahore, local Sports Authorities said on Tuesday

At least 10 teams of Kick Boxing from across Pakistan and AJK jumped in to the arena � of which the AJK team earned distinction securing three gold and three silver medals in the contest.

The winners include two girls including Asma Sideeque, 2nd year student of a local private college, Qurat ul Ain and a male player Usama, the student of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) who won the gold medals in the three-day tournament held from February 25, the official sources told APP here.

Three of other local players participating in the tournament won silver medals. They include a girl Fizza and two boys.

A total of seven players from AJK participated in the national kick boxing tournament. Of which six emerged victorious winning three gold and three silver medals in the event.