Akhtar five-fer leads Balochistan victory over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National U19 50-over tournament

In the opening round of the National U19 50-over tournament, Balochistan secured a comprehensive win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Sindh and Southern Punjab also win against Central Punjab and Northern, respectively

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) In the opening round of the National U19 50-over tournament, Balochistan secured a comprehensive win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Sindh and Southern Punjab also win against Central Punjab and Northern, respectively.

At Sialkot’s Jinnah Stadium, Akhtar Shah’s five-fer inspired Balochistan to six-wicket victory over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after been put into bat were dismissed for 112 in 25.2 overs. Abuzar Tariq top scored with run-a-ball 32 while Abdullah Farooq chipped in with 21.

Akhtar Shah was the star for Balochistan with five for 28, while Mohammad Junaid grabbed three wickets for 22.

In reply, Balochistan chased down the target in 26.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

Mohammad Ibrahim scored an unbeaten 40 off 49 balls with four fours and a six.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Wasim Jr took two wickets for 33 runs in nine overs.

In the second 50-over match of the day, Sindh defeated Central Punjab by 40 runs at the State Bank Complex, Karachi.

Sindh after been put into bat were dismissed for 176 in 45.5 overs. Shaharyar Rizvi top scored with 38 off 52 with three fours and a six. Saim Ayub also contributed a 57-ball 32 with three fours.

Saad Bin Athar was the most successful bowler with four wickets for 17 runs.

Chasing 177 to win, Central Punjab were dismissed for 136 in 41 overs. Umar Eman was the only notable run-getter with 78-ball 44 which includes four fours.

Arish Ali Khan and Zeeshan Khan bagged three wickets apiece for Sindh.

At Muzaffarabad Stadium, the Southern Punjab beat Northern by 29 runs.

Southern Punjab after winning the toss and opting to bat first scored 221 for seven in 50 overs.

Mohammad Basit scored 72 off 101 balls with nine fours. Umar Rehman also contributed a quick-fire 25-ball 33 with four fours and a six.

Mehran Mumtaz took three wickets for Northern giving away 45 runs.

In the run-chase, Northern were bowled out for 192 in 47.4 overs. Mubasir Khan top scored with 35 off 60 balls laced with five fours.

Tahir Hussain took four wickets for 45.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan U19 v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19, Jinnah Stadium, Stadium

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 112 all-out, 25.2 overs (Abuzar Tariq 32, Abdullah Farooq 21; Akhtar Shah 5-28, Mohammad Junaid 3-22)

Balochistan U19 113-4, 26.3 overs (Mohammad Ibrahim 40 not out; Mohammad Wasim Jr 2-33)

Result: Balochistan won by six wickets

Sindh U19 v Central Punjab U19, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Sindh U19 176 all-out, 45.5 overs (Shahryar Rizvi 38, Saim Ayub 32; Saad Bin Athar 4-17)

Central Punjab U19 136 all-out, 41 overs (Umar Eman 44; Arish Ali Khan 3-19, Zeeshan Khan 3-31)

Result: Sindh won by 40 runs

Northern U19 v Southern Punjab U19, Muzaffarabad Stadium, Muzaffarabad

Southern Punjab U19 221-7, 50 overs (Mohammad Basit 72, Umar Rehman 48; Mehran Mumtaz 3-45)

Northern U19 192 all-out, 47.4 overs (Mubasir Khan 35; Tahir Hussain 4-45)

Result: Southern Punjab U19 won by 29 runs