Akito Watabe takes third Lahti victory in Nordic Combined World Cup

LAHTI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Akito Watabe took his third individual Nordic Combined World Cup win in Lahti to tie Japanese legend Kenji Ogiwara's record of 19 World Cup wins.

The Finnish city also witnessed the Norway I team finish first in the Team Sprint.

Watabe was 10.8 seconds ahead of Jarl Magnus Riiber and 25.1 seconds ahead of compatriot Ryota Yamamoto, who scored his debut podium finish.

Yamamoto shone with a jump of 126 meters and 132.3 points, while Watabe jumped 129.5 meters to score 132.1 points.

Riiber made 130 meters, the longest jump and 125.4 points to start the race from third position.

The Japanese duo had ranked third in the Team Sprint the previous day, 2.5 seconds behind the winning Norway I team, who took revenge after a non-medal finish in Val di Fiemme last weekend. They overtook Team Germany I in the final meters, who finished second by 0.8 seconds.

Team Austria I ruled the ski jumping round as veteran Berni Gruber made a surprise jump of 117.5 meters, after a whole year without competition due to heart surgery