Al-Abbas club wins hockey exhibition match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :An exhibition hockey match was played here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Friday to mark the Defense Day and to show solidarity with the people of Indian IOC ).

Al-Abbas club beat Qadir club by 3-0 in the exhibition match. Shakeel Abbasi, Amjad and Husnain scored one goal each for the winning team.

Parliamentary Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Ranjeet Singh who was the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners.

Speaking on the occasion he expressed grief on the brutalities being done on the Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He said the Pakistani Sikh community would be the first to defend the motherland Pakistan.

He said a hockey tournament would also be organized in connection with Baba Guru Nanak's birthday in November.