Al-Abbas Hockey Club Beat Naseer Bunda With 7-3

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:17 PM

Al-Abbas Hockey club beat Naseer Bunda with 7-3

Al-Abbas club defeated Naseer Bunda club in a match of Naseer Bunda Hockey tournament being played here at Shehnaz Sheikh Hockey stadium on Tuesday

Al-Abbas club defeated Naseer Bunda club in a match of Naseer Bunda Hockey tournament being played here at Shehnaz Sheikh Hockey stadium on Tuesday.

Saad and Muhammad Usman of Al-Abbas club scored two goals each and easily defeated Bunda club by 7-3 and moved to next round.

As many as 16 teams of registered clubs from Rawalpindi and Islamabad are participating in the tournament which has been divided into two groups.

The tournament organized by District Hockey Association and sports Department was being played on knockout basis.

The semi-finals of the event will be played on December 27 while the final on December 29.

More Stories From Sports

