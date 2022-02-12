UrduPoint.com

Al Ahly Rout Nine-man Al Hilal For Third At Club World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Al Ahly rout nine-man Al Hilal for third at Club World Cup

Egypt's Al Ahly finished third at the Club World Cup for the second year in a row after thrashing nine-man Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia 4-0 on Saturday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Egypt's Al Ahly finished third at the Club World Cup for the second year in a row after thrashing nine-man Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia 4-0 on Saturday.

Defender Yasser Ibrahim headed the African champions ahead early in Abu Dhabi before Al Hilal had former West Brom attacker Matheus Pereira sent off.

Ibrahim scored again on 17 minutes and Al Hilal were soon reduced to nine players when midfielder Mohamed Kanno saw red.

Ahmed Abdelkader made it 3-0 late in the first half and Amr El Solia, who started last Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal, capped off the win just past the hour.

Related Topics

Africa World Abu Dhabi Pereira Saudi Arabia Senegal Sunday

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

51 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

52 seconds ago
 Police positioned to clear key border bridge of pr ..

Police positioned to clear key border bridge of protesters in Canada: AFP journa ..

54 seconds ago
 Lindvik ends Norway's Olympic drought with large h ..

Lindvik ends Norway's Olympic drought with large hill title

56 seconds ago
 Lavrov tells Blinken West seeking to provoke Ukrai ..

Lavrov tells Blinken West seeking to provoke Ukraine conflict

4 minutes ago
 Biden, Putin Began Phone Call - Reports

Biden, Putin Began Phone Call - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>