Al Ahly rout nine-man Al Hilal for third at Club World Cup

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Egypt's Al Ahly finished third at the Club World Cup for the second year in a row after thrashing nine-man Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia 4-0 on Saturday.

Defender Yasser Ibrahim headed the African champions ahead early in Abu Dhabi before Al Hilal had former West Brom attacker Matheus Pereira sent off.

Ibrahim scored again on 17 minutes and Al Hilal were soon reduced to nine players when midfielder Mohamed Kanno saw red.

Ahmed Abdelkader made it 3-0 late in the first half and Amr El Solia, who started last Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal, capped off the win just past the hour.