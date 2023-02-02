Al Ahly sweep aside Auckland City in Club World Cup opener

Tangiers, Morocco, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Egyptian giants Al Ahly brushed past New Zealand's Auckland City 3-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Club World Cup in Morocco.

Hussein El Shahat hammered in a long-range drive in first-half stoppage time for Al Ahly, who added to their lead with goals from Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau.

El Shahat's strike put him in elite company as the fourth player to score at three different editions of the Club World Cup -- joining Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Auckland, the Oceania champions appearing at the tournament for a record 10th time, had defender Adam Mitchell sent off in the closing moments.

Al Ahly, runners-up to tournament hosts Wydad Casablanca in last year's CAF Champions League, play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday with the winners advancing to meet Real Madrid.