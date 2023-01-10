UrduPoint.com

Al-Attiyah Plays It Safe To Stay On Course For Back-to-back Dakar Wins

Muhammad Rameez Published January 10, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Al-Attiyah plays it safe to stay on course for back-to-back Dakar wins

Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah's strategy of playing it safe saw him move a step closer to retaining his Dakar Rally title and his fifth in all following Tuesday's ninth stage

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah's strategy of playing it safe saw him move a step closer to retaining his Dakar Rally title and his fifth in all following Tuesday's ninth stage.

The 52-year-old Toyota driver finished 11min 8sec adrift of the stage winner, nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.

However, the pressure further eased on Al-Attiyah as his closest pursuer overnight, the South driver African Henk Lategan, suffered a mechanical problem and lost 40 minutes.

Al-Attiyah holds a lead of 1hr 21min over another Toyota driver, Brazil's Lucas Moraes, with Loeb a further 19min in arrears.

"Today we did a really good job without any mistakes, without any problems," said Al-Attiyah, bidding to become the first back to back winner since 'Mr Dakar' Stephane Peterhansel in 2016/17.

"We need to take it day by day like this without any problems.

We have a big gap now and I hope to finish and to win this Dakar." Three-time Dakar Rally car champion Carlos Sainz showed gritty determination in ordering a helicopter ambulance to turn around and return him to his stricken car.

The 60-year-old's Audi came to grief just six kilometres into the stage and as a precaution he and his co-pilot Lucas Cruz were airlifted to hospital.

"The Spaniard wished to have a chance of resuming the race and demanded that the helicopter ambulance turn round and drop him back at his car," race organisers Amaury Sport Organisation said in a statement.

The two-time world rally champion had lost all hope of a fourth title last Friday when a front wheel came off in an accident.

Despite suffering from chest pain as a result of the mishap he insisted on carrying on and started Tuesday's stage languishing in 100th spot, over 29 hours in arrears of Al-Attiyah.

Related Topics

Accident World Driver Car Job Dakar Lead Brazil All From Audi Toyota Race

Recent Stories

National Junior Kabaddi Championship from Friday

National Junior Kabaddi Championship from Friday

4 minutes ago
 ADC asks to monitor prices of commodities

ADC asks to monitor prices of commodities

4 minutes ago
 Russia Files First Case Under New 'LGBT Propaganda ..

Russia Files First Case Under New 'LGBT Propaganda' Law - Lawmaker

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of &#039;Qawafi Awar ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of &#039;Qawafi Award&#039; 2022

34 minutes ago
 KP body sought record of higher staff working in s ..

KP body sought record of higher staff working in social welfare centers

4 minutes ago
 53 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygien ..

53 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.