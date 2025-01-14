Al-Baghdad Club wins football match

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2025 | 07:05 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Al-Baghdad Football Club has won the pre-quarter final match of Seven Sided Football Tournament being played here in the city.

Al-Baghdad Football Club played against Al-Badar Football Club and made one goal. The team of Al-Badar Football club could not make any goal.

Al-Baghdad Football Club won second match against Al-Badar Football Club. Goalkeeper of the Al-Baghdad Football Club foiled two penalty shoot.

The footballers of the Al-Baghdad Football Club including Usman, Nizam, Sharam, Arshad and Masood showed good performance in the match. Speaking on the occasion, renowned footballer, Azhar Hussain said that organizing football tournament would encourage youth to participate in healthy activities.

