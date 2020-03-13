Al Boum Photo retains Gold Cup crown

Al Boum Photo became the first horse since Best Mate in 2004 to win successive Cheltenham Gold Cups on Friday

Cheltenham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Al Boum Photo became the first horse since Best Mate in 2004 to win successive Cheltenham Gold Cups on Friday.

The Irish raider, under an inspired ride by Paul Townend, held off Santini and Lostintranslation in a thrilling contest that went ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"I never thought I would experience a better feeling than I did last year," said Townend.

"However, I was wrong this is even better!"