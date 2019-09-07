Al-Fida Memorial wins Defence Day Karate Championship

Al-Fida Memorial Karate won the Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity District Karate Championship while Shafqat Memorial and Al-Shams Karate Club remained runner-up

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Al-Fida Memorial Karate won the Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity District Karate Championship while Shafqat Memorial and Al-Shams Karate Club remained runner-up.

The championship was held at gymnasium hall, in collaboration with the District sports Department and District Karate Association.

In 35-kg category, Zain won the gold medal while Wahab bagged silver medal.

In 40-kg, Farhan gold and Samiullah took silver medal.

In 45-kg, Salman Ahmad gold and Usama Hameed won silver medal.

In 50-kg, Junaid Akhtar won gold and Tausiq silver medal.

In 55-kg, Faheem Haider won gold and Azmatullah silver.

In 60-kg, Ahsan won gold and Farman Ali silver medal, while in 60-plus category, Ayan Azeem won gold medal and Hammad took silver medal.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary and Member Punjab Kashmir Committee Nadeem Qureshi, along with founder and chief Shotoban Khalid Haleem Mirza, distributed medals and certificates among the players and officials.