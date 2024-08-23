Al Hussaini CC triumphs in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Al-Hussaini Cricket Club beat Shaheen Gymkhana by 31 runs in the Master Oil inter club cricket tournament at Asifabad sports Ground.

The highlights of the day's play, was brilliant Unbeaten Century 105 by Moin Khan.

The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi with the collaboration of Master Oil Lubricants.

Scores in Brief :

Al-Hussaini Cricket Club 259 all out in 39.3 overs. Moin Khan 105 16x4 not out , Muhammad Hassan 62 11x4 , Azmat Khan 36.

Rizwan Yousuf 3/24, Zarak Khan 3/24.

Shaheen Gymkhana 228 all out in 37.4 overs. Haris Bin Tahir 77 14x4, Rizwan Yousuf 36 not out, Jam Jaffer 21, Zarak Khan 20. Jaffer Khan 3/45, Azmat Khan 2/33, Irfanullah 2/43, Moin Khan 2/52.

Fixture Monday 26th August

1)Late Ismail Jaffer vs Malir Sports at KCCA Stadium.

2)SMS Gymkhana vs Recreation c.c. vs. at Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad.

3)Sun c.c vs. N.K.Rangers c.c. at Student Ground.

4)islam Gymkhana vs Surjani Sports at Afza Ground.