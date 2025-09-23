Al Karam sports reach quarter-finals after five-wicket win

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Al Karam sports marched into the quarter-finals of the Naveed Mehboob Azmi Memorial Zone One Inter-Club T20 cricket Tournament with a five-wicket victory over Nazir Hussain Gymkhana at KPI Ground on Sunday.

The event is organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Zone One.

Nazir Hussain Gymkhana, put in to bat first, could only manage 65 runs before being bowled out in 16.2 overs. Adil Tanoli top-scored with 30, while Hasher Hassan added 16. Their innings collapsed under pressure from Shahroz Alvi, who grabbed four wickets for just seven runs.

He was backed by Waleed and Fasih Khan, who chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Al Karam Sports comfortably chased down the target in 10.5 overs, finishing at 66 for 5. Aurangzeb Ahmed played a match-winning knock of 40 not out, hitting two fours and two sixes, while Hameed Khan stayed unbeaten on eight.

For Nazir Hussain Gymkhana, Syed Hasher Hassan stood out with the ball, claiming three wickets for 16 runs. Nasir and Shoaib officiated as umpires, while Faisal served as the scorer.