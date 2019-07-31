Al Marmoom Ultramarathon 2019 – Amum19

The second edition of Dubai’s Al Marmoom Ultramarathon, the world’s longest desert race, will take place in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, this December 9th–13th

The second edition of Dubai’s Al Marmoom Ultramarathon, the world’s longest desert race, will take place in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, this December 9th–13th. Organised under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council Al Marmoom Ultramarathon brings the world’s most famous ultra- runners to Dubai to compete in the ultimate race as they cross a record breaking 300 KMS of tough desert terrain and battle it out for a share of the US$ 100,000 prize purse.

HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council: “The first edition of the Al Marmoom Ultramarathon was one of the highlights of Dubai’s sporting calendar in 2018, attracting elite ultra-runners from 48 different nations, who took on one of the world’s most challenging but scenic terrain, crossing 270km in four days.

“The distance has been increased to 300km for the second edition of Al Marmoom Ultramarathon and come December, we are looking forward to creating endurance history once again, experiencing new tales of the enduring determination of human spirit, of bravery and comradery as competitors help and motivate each other, with many crossing the finish line hand-in-hand. “I was there every day in Al Marmoom last December and the positive spirit was magnificent to behold. So, I am definitely looking forward to this bigger and tougher second edition of the Al Marmoom Ultramarathon.”

As well as the unparalleled 300 KMS distance the race also offers lessor distances of 110 KMS and 50 KMS. The race offers these lessor distances to encourage endurance runners from the UAE and regionally to participate.

Top rankings and special recognition winners in all 3 races will receive prize money and all finishers will receive medals and t shirts. Ruth Dickinson, Event Director: ‘The UAE is home to some of the world’s most seasoned and experienced desert ultra-runners and we are encouraging UAE based ultra-runners to enter all 3 distances as well as team entries for the 50 KMS distance. The 300 KMS race, is to be completed in 5 days and over 4 separate routes starting from the base camp situated in Al Qudra. The 110 KMS race will be a non- stop 24 hour run through day and night and the 50 KMS is to be completed in one day. All three races are self- sufficient, with water and tents supplied, as well as medical and safety support given.’ The organisers are encouraging runners who wish to sign up and prepare for the event to join the weekly ‘build up runs’ training program which will start Friday 30th August and run for 12 weeks leading up to the main event. Danil Bornventure, Race Director: ‘The build- up runs are an ideal opportunity to join the local ultra - running community and prepare for all three event distances of 50 KMS, 110 KMS and the record breaking 300 KMS. The weekly sessions will be taken by very experienced ultra-running coaches and designed for all levels of ultra-running experience to develop sand running skills and build endurance, as well as share experiences and training tips. The runners who took part in last year’s build up run training all competed very successfully and were in great shape to take on the international runners and the terrain. We look forward to welcoming runners and sessions are free to join’.