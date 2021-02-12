UrduPoint.com
Al-Muslim FC Qualifies For Semi Final Of Commissioner Challenge Cup Football Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 11 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:13 PM

Al-Muslim FC beat Young Star FC on Friday and qualified for the Semi Final of Commissioner Challenge Cup Football Tournament being played at Municipal Stadium Satellite Town Rawalpindi with the collaboration of Divisional Sports Committee Rawalpindi Division

In the first half, Al-Muslim FC was leading by 3-0 whereas in the second half, Al-Muslim FC right out scored a brilliant goal putting lead 4-0. The 5th goal was scored in the last minute.

During the half time, both the teams were introduced with Tahir Khurshid Alam former football player. The match was supervised by Shakeel Khan while Haris and Iftikhar assisted as Deputy Referees. Nishtar FC will face Shaheen Sukho FC in the fourth Quarter final at 3 PM on Saturday (tomorrow).

